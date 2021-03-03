Jangabe students abducted by bandits of Hausa, Fulani stocks – Zamfara governor | Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, said the over 300 students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangabe, were abducted by armed bandits of Hausa and Fulani stocks.

The students were abducted by the hoodlums from their hostel last Friday.

The bandits also shot dead a police officer during the attack on the college.

The students were released by the bandits on Tuesday.

Matawalle, who disclosed this when he featured in the Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the bandits asked the students to pray for them.

He said: “The abducted students said most of them (bandits) are Hausa and some of them are Fulani. In fact, they even asked the school children to pray for them. So, they said they are of different entities contrary to the thought that they are all Fulani.

“Some reporters have interviewed some of the girls who have identified some of these guys. In fact, one of the girls told us that she knows one of them who is Hausa and used to come to Jangebe market. She promised that any time he comes to Jangebe market she will be able to identify him and point him out to the security.”

