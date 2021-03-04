10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, March 4, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, March 4, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Buhari orders security agents to shoot anyone in possession of AK-47 rifle, others
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military and other security agents to shoot any individual found in possession of an AK-47 rifle and other sophisticated weapons. Read more
2. Hoodlums stole $2m, N17m from my palace during #ENDSARS protests – Akiolu
The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, said on Wednesday suspected hoodlums took away $2 million and N17 million from his palace during last year’s #ENDSARS protests in the state. Read more
3. Traders agree to resume north to south movement of food items in Nigeria
The leadership of the Northern traders’ group under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria has agreed to resume the movement of food items from the northern to the southern part of the country. Read more
4. PANDEF charges FG to declare Gumi’s statement on Nigerian military as hate speech
The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Wednesday challenged the Federal Government to declare the statements credited to an Islamic scholar, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, on the military as hate speech. Read more
5. Nigerian govt extends work-from-home directive for civil servants
The Federal Government on Wednesday extended the work-from-home directive to civil servants till the end of this month. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021
6. Investors lose N91.85bn as bearish run in Nigeria’s stock market continues
Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N91.85 billion as the bearish run in the market continued on Wednesday. Read more
7. Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Read more
8. Naira plunges further against US dollar by N2.33
The exchange rate between the naira and the United State’s Dollar closed at N411.63/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday, March 2. Read more
9. Jumia’s 2020 revenue dropped by 12.9% – Report
Jumia recorded a 12.9 percent revenue shortfall in 2020. Read more
10. Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their semifinal tie. Read more
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Iheanacho goal set up by Ndidi earns Leicester draw; Man Utd vs Palace goalless
A goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all that Leicester needed to earn a point from their away game against Burnley...
Rohr approaches Ighalo to return to Super Eagles, striker to make decision ‘soon’
Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he was approached by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to come out of his retirement...
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight agreed, says Promoter Bob Arum
The world title unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been agreed upon, accordingg to promoter Bob Arum....
Nigeria Basketball Federation denies intention to host 2021 Afrobasket
The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has denied media speculations that it has indicated interest to host the 2021 edition of...
Latest Tech News
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...