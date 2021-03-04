10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, March 4, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Buhari orders security agents to shoot anyone in possession of AK-47 rifle, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military and other security agents to shoot any individual found in possession of an AK-47 rifle and other sophisticated weapons. Read more

2. Hoodlums stole $2m, N17m from my palace during #ENDSARS protests – Akiolu

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, said on Wednesday suspected hoodlums took away $2 million and N17 million from his palace during last year’s #ENDSARS protests in the state. Read more

3. Traders agree to resume north to south movement of food items in Nigeria

The leadership of the Northern traders’ group under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria has agreed to resume the movement of food items from the northern to the southern part of the country. Read more

4. PANDEF charges FG to declare Gumi’s statement on Nigerian military as hate speech

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) on Wednesday challenged the Federal Government to declare the statements credited to an Islamic scholar, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, on the military as hate speech. Read more

5. Nigerian govt extends work-from-home directive for civil servants

The Federal Government on Wednesday extended the work-from-home directive to civil servants till the end of this month. Read more

6. Investors lose N91.85bn as bearish run in Nigeria’s stock market continues

Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N91.85 billion as the bearish run in the market continued on Wednesday. Read more

7. Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Read more

8. Naira plunges further against US dollar by N2.33

The exchange rate between the naira and the United State’s Dollar closed at N411.63/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday, March 2. Read more

9. Jumia’s 2020 revenue dropped by 12.9% – Report

Jumia recorded a 12.9 percent revenue shortfall in 2020. Read more

10. Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla

Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their semifinal tie. Read more

