10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. 79 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 156,496. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 479 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. National Assembly to support INEC on creation of polling units — Lawan
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Tuesday the National Assembly would support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the creation of more polling units in the country. Read more
3. Nigerian govt bans mining in Zamfara, declares no-fly zone
The Federal Government has announced a complete ban on mining activities in Zamfara, declaring the state as a “no-fly zone’’. Read more
4. Terrorists take over UN base in Borno, thousands trapped in Dikwa town
Terrorists believed to be members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have overrun a United Nations base in Borno State in a midnight attack on Monday, trapping 25 humanitarian aid workers, security sources have confirmed. Read more
5. VIPs to get covid-19 vaccine jabs first in order to inspire public’s trust
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has disclosed that key strategic leaders would be vaccinated firstly in order to entrench the confidence of Nigerians in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Read more
6. Afenifere, Gani Adams, Sunday Igboho to launch campaign against consumption of beef
Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, the Are Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, and the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), have all concluded plans to launch a campaign against the consumption of beef on Friday. Read more
7. Investors lose N122.34bn as Sterling Bank, Champion Breweries drag Nigeria’s stock market down
Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N122.34 billion on Tuesday as the equity capitalization slipped to N20.76 trillion at the end of trading. Read more
8. Two core investors forced to sell shares in Ellah Lakes
Blackman & Consultancy Limited and CBO Capital Limited have finally sold off part of their shares to save Ellah Lakes from possible delisting from Nigerian Shock Exchange (NSE), as NSE threat hangs over Ellah Lakes. Read more
9. You need N28.7m to consider yourself rich in Nigeria –Report
For a Nigerian to break into the one percent population of the wealthy, it will now take a net worth of $70,000 (N28.7 million), according to the latest Knight Frank Wealth Report. Read more
10. D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia
The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United States. Read more
