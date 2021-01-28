Jigawa to hold Assembly by-election March 6

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a by-election into the Kafin Hausa State Constituency in Jigawa State on March 6.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the official notification on the election would be released on February 1.

The statement read: “INEC met today, January 28, 2021, and deliberated on a number of issues including the conduct of by-election in Jigawa State.

“The vacancy arose as a result of the death of Hon. Adamu Baban-Bare, member representing Kafin Hausa State Constituency and the subsequent declaration of vacancy for the Constituency by the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

“The Kafin Hausa State Constituency by-election will take place on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

“The official notification for the election will be given on February 1, 2020. Political parties shall conduct their primaries between February 2 and February 8, 2021 while the deadline for submission of list of nominated candidates is 6:00 p.m. on February 11, 2021.

“The Access Code for the nomination forms shall be available for collection from February 8, 2021 at the commission’s headquarters.

“The commission enjoins all political parties intending to field candidates to pay close attention to the timetable and schedule of activities and to conduct transparent and valid party primaries that meet the provisions of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (As Amended).

“The detailed timetable and schedule of activities has been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.”

