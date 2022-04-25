Jonathan to declare 2023 presidential bid soon, group claims

The Citizens Network for Peace and Development, a group rooting for former President Goodluck Jonathan as President in 2023, declared on Monday that he would join the 2023 presidential race soon.

The National Coordinator of CNPD, Raphael Okorie, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, added that Jonathan might contest the election under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

A group had last Friday stormed the ex-President’s office in Abuja and asked him to join the presidential race.

The group which comprised young men and women stormed the office with posters and urged Jonathan to declare his presidential bid.

He later addressed the campaigners and told them to “just watch out.”

At Monday’s briefing, Okorie told journalists that the ex-President was still making consultations with friends and associates before announcing his intention.

He said, “The entire country, men, women, East, North, South and West are unanimous for Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“The presidential election is not a local government election and a man who has been the Commander-in-Chief of this country knows the full import of running in a presidential election.

“What he is doing is to respect every facet that has a role to play in the 2023 presidential election by consulting and having discussions with them and having them buy into this project. The man we are talking about is not selfish about becoming a President, he is not ambitious about becoming a President because he has been the commander of this nation.

“Therefore, he is making every step to see that consultations are full and conclusive before taking a step. But I can assure you today that Jonathan is going to run for the 2023 presidential election, God willing he is going to become the next President.”

