Jorginho beats Kante, De Bruyne to UEFA men’s POTY award

Published

29 mins ago

on

Italy and Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho has been named the winner of the UEFA Player of the Year (POTY) award.

The 29-year-old beat Blues team-mate N’Golo Kante and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne to the top award.

Jorginho played 56 times for club and country last season and scored nine goals, winning the Champions League with Chelsea and the European Championship with Italy.

Thomas Tuchel took the men’s coach of the year award after guiding Chelsea to the Champions League.

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas claimed the women’s Player of the Year award.

21-year-old Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund was named forward of the year.

Meanwhile, Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical team that saved Christian Eriksen’s life during Euro 2020 were awarded the Uefa President’s Award by Aleksander Ceferin.

