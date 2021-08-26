Sports
Jorginho beats Kante, De Bruyne to UEFA men’s POTY award
Italy and Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho has been named the winner of the UEFA Player of the Year (POTY) award.
The 29-year-old beat Blues team-mate N’Golo Kante and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne to the top award.
Jorginho played 56 times for club and country last season and scored nine goals, winning the Champions League with Chelsea and the European Championship with Italy.
Read Also: Jorginho scores decisive penalty as Italy beat Spain to reach Euros final
Thomas Tuchel took the men’s coach of the year award after guiding Chelsea to the Champions League.
Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas claimed the women’s Player of the Year award.
21-year-old Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund was named forward of the year.
Meanwhile, Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical team that saved Christian Eriksen’s life during Euro 2020 were awarded the Uefa President’s Award by Aleksander Ceferin.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...