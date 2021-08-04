News
Jos is now calm, Gov Lalong assures after mayhem by youths
The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has assured that normalcy and calm has returned to Jos, the state capital, which was under siege by hoodlums on Tuesday night.
In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the state governor, Makut Simon Macham, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, Lalong said the skirmishes reported around Gada-Biyu and its environs have been brought under control.
The statement titled “Jos is calm, no cause for alarm,” reads:
“Jos, the capital city of Plateau State is calm and peaceful as there is no cause for alarm. The breach of peace reported around Gada Biyu, Jos North LGA, has been put under control following swift response by security agencies.
Read also: Lalong decries killing of 12 people in Plateau
“The security personnel responded to the incident where some youths reportedly obstructed traffic and set ablaze two trucks on the highway.
“The intervention of the security personnel immediately brought the situation under control as the youths were dispersed and the road cleared, thereby restoring traffic flow.
“With the return of normalcy around Gada-Biyu and environs, the government is urging citizens to avoid any act that could lead to the breakdown of law and order.
“Meanwhile, security forces have continued their operations to dominate areas affected by recent attacks in Bassa and Riyom LGAs with a view to restoring normalcy and arresting perpetrators as directed by Governor Simon Lalong after an emergency Security Council Meeting.”
