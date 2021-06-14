Lalong decries killing of 12 people in Plateau | Ripples Nigeria

News
Lalong decries killing of 12 people in Plateau
The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Monday condemned the killing of 12 people at Kashe community in Jos South local government area of the state.
The governor stated this when he visited the community to condole with affected families.
Lalong, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, urged communities in the state to increase surveillance and intelligence gathering.
Gunmen had on Sunday night invaded the community, killed 12 people, and injured five others.
The governor also implored the people to collaborate with the security agents in a bid to end the circle of violence in the state.
He said: “These unprovoked and isolated attacks on soft targets must be stopped at all cost, as government will never allow few criminal elements to create fear in the hearts of the citizens.”
Lalong assured the people of Plateau that government would do everything within its constitutional powers to end all forms of insecurity in the state
“Irrespective of the motives behind the killings, government views it as purely criminal and has directed security agencies to swiftly investigate, pursue, and arrest the perpetrators who must face justice.
“Government is injecting more equipment into the security apparatus to enhance their rapid response in crime prevention and investigation,” the governor added.
