 Lalong decries killing of 12 people in Plateau | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

Lalong decries killing of 12 people in Plateau

Published

29 mins ago

on

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Monday condemned the killing of 12 people at Kashe community in Jos South local government area of the state.

The governor stated this when he visited the community to condole with affected families.

Lalong, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, urged communities in the state to increase surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Gunmen had on Sunday night invaded the community, killed 12 people, and injured five others.

The governor also implored the people to collaborate with the security agents in a bid to end the circle of violence in the state.

He said: “These unprovoked and isolated attacks on soft targets must be stopped at all cost, as government will never allow few criminal elements to create fear in the hearts of the citizens.”

READ ALSO: Again, suspected herdsmen attack Plateau community, kill 12, set buildings on fire

Lalong assured the people of Plateau that government would do everything within its constitutional powers to end all forms of insecurity in the state

“Irrespective of the motives behind the killings, government views it as purely criminal and has directed security agencies to swiftly investigate, pursue, and arrest the perpetrators who must face justice.

“Government is injecting more equipment into the security apparatus to enhance their rapid response in crime prevention and investigation,” the governor added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....