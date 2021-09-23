Journey to Three-peat: D’Tigress beat Cote d’Ivoire to reach Afrobasket semifinals

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress are now two wins away from clinching the FIBA Afrobasket title a third consecutive time.

The Otis Hughley ladies qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing basketball competition after they defeated Cote d’Ivoire in the quarterfinals.

Nigeria coasted to a 72-56 points victory in the game played in Yaoundé on Thursday afternoon.

It was D’Tigress’ third consecutive semi-finals at the Afrobasket women’s Championships, and they keep their hopes high towards achieving a three-peat at the end of the tournament.

Favourites D’Tigress took the first quarter 24-8 lead after the first quarter before going into the halftime break with a 22-point lead after outshooting the Ivorians 19-13 in the 2nd quarter.

The third quarter was also won by the Nigerian ladies, with the scoreline at 59-35 before Cote d’Ivoire showed some strength in the fourth quarter to reduce the deficit. D’Tigress overcame anyway.

Ezinne Kalu led the way with a Game-high 17 points and six assists as players like Amy Okonkwo stepped up with double digits as well.

Okonkwo made 14 points and chipped in with three rebounds. Victoria Macaulay (13 points and seven rebounds), and Amukamara (11 points and five assists) were the other players who hit double figures for Nigeria.

Nigeria will now play the winner of the tie between Senegal and Mozambique on Friday, hoping to make it a third consecutive appearance in the final of an Afrobasket championship.

