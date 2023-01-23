Judge’s ill health stalls Ogun speaker’s trial for alleged corruption

The absence of Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, on Monday stalled the trial of the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Taiwo Oluomo, for alleged corruption.

Oluomo was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, in September last year.

He was later arraigned alongside three others at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on a nine-count charge of corruption, embezzlement, and stealing among others.

The other defendants are – Oladayo Samuel, Adeyemo Adedeji Taiwo, and Adeyanju Nimota-Amok.

The commission alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to launder over N2 billion belonging to the state.

Read also:Court dismisses suit challenging appointments into NDDC

After they were granted by the court, the case was transferred to the court’s division in Ogun State for further hearing.

The hearing was initially slated for November 21 last year but was stalled due to pre-election matters.

The speaker and other defendants arrived at the court premises at about 9:00 a.m. and were immediately ushered into the courtroom.

At about 11:00 a.m., the court officials informed lawyers and other parties that the trial had been adjourned due to the ill health of the presiding judge.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now