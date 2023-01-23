Bandits reportedly kill three in Niger community

Bandits reportedly killed three persons and abducted three others at Kuta town in the Shiroro local government area of Niger State on Monday.

The abducted victims include a woman and her daughter-in-law.

Read also:Suspected bandits attack Bauchi community, kill hamlet head, 4 others

Residents told journalists that the attackers also blocked the highway at Egwa village and went away with cows and other livestock from the community.

The attack came just 24 hours after gunmen killed the councillor of Allawa ward in the Shiroro LGA.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now