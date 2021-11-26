JUST IN: 10 feared killed, houses burnt in fresh Plateau attack

There was tension in Plateau State in the early hours of Friday as gunmen again, attacked the Te’egbe community in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, killing several people.

It was learnt that several houses belonging to the natives were also set ablaze by the gunmen while several others sustained injuries during the attack.

Although the police in the state have not confirmed the incident, the spokesman of the Miango Youth Development Association, Nuhu Bitrus, confirmed the attack to newsmen in Jos.

According to Bitrus, search and rescue operations for the victims were still ongoing, noting that so far, 10 persons have been confirmed dead and have been evacuated to the mortuary.

Bitrus said, “Last night was another black day for the Rigwe nation as militia attacked Te’egbe village, killed so many people, and injured many others. They also set their houses on fire.

“Right now, we have just counted the bodies of ten persons who were shot dead by the attackers. They are being taken to the mortuary. We also discovered three persons who sustained gunshot injuries.

“Our people are still searching for more victims because the damage done to the community is too much. We will let you know when we are done with the search and rescue operation.”

