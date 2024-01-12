Politics
JUST IN: Bauchi Gov, Mohammed, wins as Supreme Court affirms his election
The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.
The election of Governor Mohammed was, in November 2023, upheld by the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court.
The appeal was filed by the APC candidate, Sadique Abubakar, following the tribunal judgment that affirmed Mohammed’s victory.
The panel of three justices was unanimous, awarding no cost as the court ruled that each party to the matter should bear their costs.
READ ALSO:Obaseki, Bala Mohammed, Uzodinma, other governors visit Tinubu in Lagos
In its ruling, the panel of judges of the apex court led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial election, Sadique Abubakar, as devoid of merit.
In his appeal, Abubakar had alleged massive non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the poll but while dismissing the appeal, the apex court held that all six grounds lacked the merit to nullify Mohammed’s earlier victory both at the State election tribunal and at the Appeals Court.
The court also ruled that Abubakar did not prove his allegations beyond a reasonable doubt and as such, his appeal was thrown out.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...