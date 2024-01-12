JUST IN: Bauchi Gov, Mohammed, wins as Supreme Court affirms his election

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The election of Governor Mohammed was, in November 2023, upheld by the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court.

The appeal was filed by the APC candidate, Sadique Abubakar, following the tribunal judgment that affirmed Mohammed’s victory.

The panel of three justices was unanimous, awarding no cost as the court ruled that each party to the matter should bear their costs.

READ ALSO:Obaseki, Bala Mohammed, Uzodinma, other governors visit Tinubu in Lagos

In its ruling, the panel of judges of the apex court led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial election, Sadique Abubakar, as devoid of merit.

In his appeal, Abubakar had alleged massive non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the poll but while dismissing the appeal, the apex court held that all six grounds lacked the merit to nullify Mohammed’s earlier victory both at the State election tribunal and at the Appeals Court.

The court also ruled that Abubakar did not prove his allegations beyond a reasonable doubt and as such, his appeal was thrown out.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now