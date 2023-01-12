JUST IN: DSS arrests ex-DG of Obi Campaign group, Okupe

The immediate-past director general of the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe, has been reportedly detained by the Department of States Service (DSS) at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

Tolu Babaleye, one of his attorneys, made this disclosure on Thursday, via a social media post.

Okupe, according to him, was traveling to London when the arrest took place.

Following his conviction for money laundering by the Federal High Court, Abuja, he claimed that the DSS had requested court records showing that he had chosen the fine option.

Consequently, Babaleye demanded that his client be released right away.

“The reason according to source is that he was asked to produce evidence that the Federal High Court, Abuja has freed him from the case in which he was convicted and paid fine to the knowledge of the whole world and was allowed to go home.

“When will this harassment stop? Who is after Dr. Okupe? As at today, the man has no case to answer, I hereby demand that the DSS should release my client immediately as this is a violation of his freedom of movement, right to liberty and dignity of human person. This is unfair as the man’s health is fast failing,” he stated.

