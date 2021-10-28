Tech
JUST IN: Facebook rebrands, changes name to Meta
Social media giant, Facebook, on Thursday changed its name to Meta.
The Facebook Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, who announced the change of name in a keynote address at the company’s Facebook Connect conference, said the change of name would reflect the company’s efforts at rebranding its future operations.
According to Zuckerberg, the company seeks to be identified as a “metaverse-first, not Facebook first.”
He said: “Our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we are doing today, let alone in the future. From now on, we are going to be metaverse-first, not Facebook first.”
The restructuring comes in a similar fashion as that of Google when it restructured the brand into Alphabet as the new holding company that now operates the search engine giants.
