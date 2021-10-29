SA’s RecoMed raises $1.5m funding for Kenyan expansion. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. SA’s RecoMed raises $1.5m funding for Kenyan expansion

RecoMed has raised a US$1.5 million funding round as it prepares to expand to Kenya next year.

The startup, which is a South African online healthcare marketplace and booking platform, allows patients to easily book appointments with a diverse selection of healthcare practitioners in their area.

Since its inception, it has been instrumental to driving more patient volume to healthcare practices by integrating several patient booking channels into its platform.

Today, patients and organisations use RecoMed as a seamless booking solution into over 2,500 public or private facing medical doctors, allied health professionals and pharmacy clinics around the country.

With the new raiser, RecoMed is planning to expand internationally.

According to the startup, the US$1.5 million funding round was led by Vunani Fintech Fund, an investment vehicle focused on digital and tech-based solutions.

2. Tiger Global leads $25M investment into Swap

São Paulo-based BaaS startup, Swap, has announced raising $25 million in a Series A led by Tiger Global Management.

According to the company, the financing was “heavily oversubscribed.”

The new raiser takes its net-raise to $28 million since its October 2018 inception.

The new round saw the participation of Endeavor, Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, partners of DST Global, ONEVC, Global Founders Capital and Flourish Ventures.

Swap was founded by Douglas Storf, Ury Rappaport and Alexandre Takinami, with the aim to empower companies to transform their financial operations via its APIs.

Swap claimed to have started 2021 with 27 employees and today with 60 employees in total.

Tech Trivia Answer: Google Drive

Google Drive is a service offered by Google that allows you to store and share files online. The service was launched on April 24, 2012 and provides 5 GB of free storage. Additional storage can be purchased for a monthly fee.

The goal of Google Drive is to provide a central place to store your files online so that you can access them from anywhere. Additionally, you can access your Google Drive from multiple devices, since the software is available for Windows, Mac OS X, Android, and iOS platforms. The service also provides a web-based interface that allows you to organize your files and search for documents by filename or content.

