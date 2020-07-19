JUST IN: Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, tests positive for Coronavirus

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has tested positive for the dreaded covid-19.
The minister made this known himself on Sunday on his verified twitter handle, where he stated that it was the fourth time he was taking the test, after he came down with a slight cough.
Details shortly…
