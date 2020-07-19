Latest Politics

JUST IN: Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, tests positive for Coronavirus

July 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama has tested positive for the dreaded covid-19.

The minister made this known himself on Sunday on his verified twitter handle, where he stated that it was the fourth time he was taking the test, after he came down with a slight cough.

Details shortly…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!