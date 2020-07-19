Delta, Edo communities demand 25% equity holding on oil fields in their land, or else…

The people of Egbema Kingdom in Edo and Delta states have requested for 25 per cent equity holding in all marginal oil fields within the kingdom.

In a joint statement by two prominent leaders of the communities, a former commissioner in Delta state, Joel Bisina and Joel Ukori, the people vowed that they would not allow new allottees to carry out exploration in the oil fields if the Federal Government sidelined their interests in the current bid for 57 fringe fields.

The statement released on Sunday read, “We warn that any allocation arising from this exercise that does not take our needs as host communities into adequate consideration would be an exercise in futility, as the allottees would not be allowed to effectively farm the fields.

“Therefore, we the people of Egbema Kingdom, call on Mr President to ensure that our rights and interests as host communities in this bidding exercise are not sidelined through any form of manipulation.

“The result should command the respect and acceptability of the people of Egbema Kingdom in order to ensure peaceful and productive farming of the oil fields in our kingdom,” they asserted.

“Egbema people and indeed Niger Deltans should be given the first right of refusal before consideration is given to outsiders.

“At the minimum, a 25 per cent equity holding on all the fields within Egbema territory if the federal wants unfettered access by prospective winners.”

