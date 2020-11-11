Former Kaduna Gov, Baralabe Musa, is dead

Elder statesman and former governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa is dead.
The news of his death was broken by a former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani.
He was aged 84 years.
Sani wrote in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @SehuSani, “Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died. May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna firdausi.Amin.”
Balarabe Musa holds the record of being the Nigerian governor to be impeached from office.
A progressive, Balarabe Musa was the leader of the People’s Redemption Party in the 4th Republic. He however stepped down as the chairman in 2018 due to health issues.
