Former Kaduna Gov, Baralabe Musa, is dead

Elder statesman and former governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa is dead.

The news of his death was broken by a former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani.

He was aged 84 years.

Sani wrote in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @SehuSani, “Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died. May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna firdausi.Amin.”

Balarabe Musa holds the record of being the Nigerian governor to be impeached from office.

A progressive, Balarabe Musa was the leader of the People’s Redemption Party in the 4th Republic. He however stepped down as the chairman in 2018 due to health issues.

