JUST IN: Gov Ikpeazu of Abia tests positive for COVID-19

The governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

The news of the governor’s coronavirus status was made public by the state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, in a statement on Monday.

The commissioner said that the governor had self isolated before his COVID-19 result returned positive.

“Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

“We wish to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health.”

The development is coming after the governor recently announced that he and his family members had tested negative for the dreaded disease.

He had, however, regretted that two of his aides tested positive for the virus then.

He had also boasted that the case of coronavirus pandemic would not be recorded in Abia State, because it was the only state mentioned in the Bible.

The governor made the boast in a trending video on Facebook showing him chatting with his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka.

