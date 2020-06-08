COVID-19: Edo govt calls for observation, precautionary measures as cases rise to 387

The Edo State government has called on residents in the state to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

The call was made on Sunday by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, while expressing worry over the alarming rate of community spread of the virus.

He said that the state has recorded 23 new confirmed cases with 14 tested at the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH) laboratory raising the total number of active cases in the state to 387.

According to him, “Edo now has a total of 387 confirmed cases, 2741 suspected cases and 19 COVID-related deaths. This is very worrying and calls for caution by residents”

He said that Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha and Egor Local Government Areas (LGAs) are worst hit by the virus with 160, 61 and 55 confirmed cases respectively, adding, “They are closely followed by Ovia North East, Esan North East, Uhunmwode, Ovia South West, Esan West, Etsako West, Esan Central, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Owan East and Etsako East LGAs.”

Speaking further, Okundia noted that, “This is a challenging time and an evolving situation but we’re going to get through it. It’s not going to be easy but we all can do our part by complying with government directives, aimed at protecting citizens’ health. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

“While the state government intensifies efforts to contain the pandemic in all communities in Edo, we charge all residents to make themselves available for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across the state, as it will complement government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus,” he concluded.

