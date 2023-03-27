JUST IN: INEC to hold supplementary 2023 elections April 15

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday states that all supplementary elections for the 2023 polls will be held on Saturday, April 15.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi made this known, indicating that all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on that date.

Oyekanmi said, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

“A detailed official statement will follow shortly.”

The supplementary elections for the governorship polls will hold in Kebbi and Adamawa States where the elections on March 18 were declared inconclusive due to breaches of electoral laws that led to cancellation of results in several polling units.

In Kebbi in particular, over 20 polling units were affected while in Adamawa, INEC, was forced to stop the collation of results and declare the election inconclusive following a dispute between the candidate of the APC, Senator Aishatu Dahiru and incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP.

In the Adamawa case, INEC’s Returning Officer in the state, Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, cited violence, destruction of election materials, disruption of electoral proceedings and over-voting as reasons for declaring the election inconclusive.

