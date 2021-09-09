Politics
JUST IN: Lagos Assembly passes bills on anti-open grazing, state collection of VAT
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed two bills; the anti-open grazing of livestock bill, and a bill to enable the state government collect Value Added Tax (VAT) in the state.
The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit clean copies of the bills to the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.
The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the plenary on Thursday after they were read for the third time.
Following the passage of the bills, Obasa commended his colleagues for their passion to see that the state continues to grow.
“I thank you all for this historic exercise,” Obasa said.
Meanwhile, the passage comes after the lawmakers held separate public hearings on the bills on Wednesday, with many stakeholders declaring their support for bills to be passed into law.
More to follow…
