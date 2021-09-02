News
JUST IN: Police rescues five abducted Zamfara college students
Police operatives in Zamfara on Thursday rescued five abducted students of the Government Day Secondary School in Kaya, Maradun local government area of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammed Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau.
Armed bandits had on Wednesday abducted 73 students from the college.
The statement read: “The Police Command wishes to announce the unconditional and safe rescue of five out of the 73 abducted students of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya.
“It could be recalled that, upon the abduction of 73 male and female students, the state police command, in collaboration with other security agencies with the support of the state government, swung into action by deploying a joint search and rescue team to Kaya and its environs to effectively rescue the abducted students and reunite them with their families.
“The ongoing search and rescue mission is yielding positive result as five abducted female students were today rescued.
“The victims were medically checked at the hospital, debriefed by the police, and reunited with their families.”
Shehu said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, had assured parents of sustained effort to rescue the remaining students hale and hearty.
