5,890 Boko Haram insurgents surrender to troops in North-East – Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday said 5,890 Boko Haram terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to troops in the North-East.

The Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said the insurgents surrendered to troops between August 12 and September 2.

He added that troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained their operations against terrorists in the North-East and compelled them to surrender in large numbers.

The spokesman noted that 565 Boko Haram fighters including three commanders and their family members were handed over to the Borno State government for further management after thorough profiling.

He added that the Nigerian Armed Forces would remain steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in the country.

