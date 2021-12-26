JUST IN: Residents flee as Boko Haram reportedly attacks Buni Yadi in Yobe

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked Buni Yadi in Yobe State and forced residents to flee into forests on Sunday evening.

Sources told journalists the insurgents stormed the town in large numbers and started shooting sporadically.

Security agents had quickly mobilised to the town to repel the attack.

READ ALSO: Buhari charges troops to sustain fight against Boko Haram insurgents, others

Buni Yadi had recorded a few Boko Haram attacks in the last few years, with the February 25, 2014 raid on the Federal Government College in the town still fresh in the minds of many Nigerians.

The militants barged into the college on the night of that fateful day and killed 59 male students.

They also set fire on 24 buildings in the college.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now