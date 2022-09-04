JUST IN: Six people trapped as seven-storey building collapses in Lagos

A seven-storey building under construction at Oba Idowu Oniru Street, beside Avi Maria Hospital, Victoria Island area of Lagos State has collapsed trapping six people under the rubbles.

This was made known on Sunday morning by the Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who said efforts were ongoing to rescue the trapped victims.

