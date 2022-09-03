Metro
Gunmen kill NSCDC officer, abduct children in Ekiti
Gunmen on Saturday evening killed a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer in Ekiti State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists the gunmen waylaid the deceased along the Oke Ako- Ajowa Road in Ajoni Local Council Development Area of the state, shot him at close range, and kidnapped his younger brother, two children, and two other occupants of the car.
The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Tolu Afolabi, confirmed the incident on Saturday night.
He said: “We lost one of our officers this evening. We learnt that he was shot dead by some criminals on his way from Ado Ekiti. The gunmen also abducted his brothers.
“The NSCDC command in Ekiti will begin an investigation into the incident tonight. What is confirmed right now is that we lost the officer.”
