NSCDC re-arrests notorious bandit in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has re-arrested a suspected bandit, Kwaire Bello, who escaped from the agency’s custody in Sokoto State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammad Dada, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Sokoto, said the suspect has more than 200 bandits working under him.

He said: “We did not realise that he is diabolical and can disappear at any moment, and unfortunately, he disappeared in our hands after his arrest.

“But with the aid of God, we were able to re-arrest him.

Dada stressed that Bello was a high profile bandit who terrorised people of Tureta, Dange-Shuni and parts of Silame and Binji local government areas of the state.

The commandant added: “He was arrested in Silame Local Government in the bush around 4:00 a.m. during an operation I personally led.

“Therefore, we believe that his arrest is a great success and if more investigation is conducted, he might be linked to many developments because of his influence in the bush.”

