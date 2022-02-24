Sports
JUST IN: UEFA to move Champions League final from Russia over Ukraine invasion
European football governing body, UEFA is set to discuss moving the venue of this season’s Champions League final from Russia.
Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday, and the crisis has drawn global attention.
This season’s final had been billed to hold at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg on 28 May, but the possibility of moving the game to another city is now very likely.
The decision will be made at Friday’s emergency meeting of UEFA executives.
Read Also: UCL: Man Utd snatch late draw at Atletico, Ajax hold Benfica in thriller
Meanwhile, World football’s governing body FIFA is to meet on Thursday with Russia and Ukraine both scheduled to play in World Cup play-off matches in March.
Russia are due to play Poland on 24 March, while Scotland host Ukraine on the same day.
Ukraine’s domestic football league was set to resume this weekend after a winter break but that will remain suspended. Fifteen of the most recent 23-man Ukraine squad play in their homeland.
Sweden are also in the play-offs and would meet Russia for a place at the World Cup finals if both win their semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Zenit St Petersburg’s Europa League game against Spanish side Real Betis on Thursday will go ahead as planned, Uefa has confirmed.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...