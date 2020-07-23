KADUNA: Police parades 217 suspected bandits, kidnappers, others

The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 217 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and cattle rustlers among others, who were arrested between April 29 and June 22 this year.

During the parade, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Muri, said the sum of N93 million, 180,070 Saudi Arabian Riyadh and 43 assorted guns were recovered from the suspects.

The police commissioner further disclosed that fake currencies which included $5.7 million, €200,000, CFA210,000 and N2.7 million notes were recovered from the suspects.

He said: “The security situation in Kaduna State has been relatively stabilised recently. This would not be unconnected with continuous review of the operational strategies of the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies.

“The 217 suspects include those who engaged in armed banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, shop breaking, theft and other related crimes.”

Speaking further, Muri said that arms and ammunition, including seven AK47 rifles, one type 06 rifle with breech No.20900, two locally-made pistols, two English-made pistols, 22 locally-made guns, three revolver pistols and two revolver rifles were also recovered.

He added that 1,113 rounds of AK47 live ammunition, 16 rounds of live cartridges, 26 empty shells of AK47 rifle, 17 sharp knives/cutlasses, 11 matchetes/swords, a bow and arrow and a drilling machine, were also recovered from the suspects.

“We equally recovered, 2,400 bags of Chikun poultry feeds valued at N8.3 million and 23, (823) 25Kg bags of rice, 10 motor vehicles of different brands, 31 motorcycles of different brands, 15 Plasma televisions – valued at N8.6 million, 833 rustled cows, 20 rustled sheep, 14 mobile cell phones of different brands, nine laptops (Lenovo & Del), six fake police ID cards…” the police commissioner said.

The state police boss appealed to members of the public to be wary, as there is proliferation of fake local and foreign currencies as well as fake transaction alerts, which have been in circulation within and outside the state.

“It may interest you to know that in this direction, the command has made another breakthrough by arresting a fraudster who specialises in creating fake transaction alerts of any amount to defraud his victim.

“The suspected fraudster was arrested in possession of a Mercedes Benz car, procured from the coined fake alert of N1.8 million,” Muri stated.

