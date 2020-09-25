Kano govt reveals why it is yet to reopen schools | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed why it is yet to issue an order for the reopening of private and public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Danlami Hayyo in a statement issued on Thursday said that the high number of students in its public schools coupled with ongoing stringent measures being put in place for their safety was the main reason why schools are yet to reopen across the state.

Danlami Hayyo, who revealed this during a two-day training for 50 State School Improvement Team (SSIT) for safe re-opening of schools said; “as a responsive government we are ensuring that safety of teachers and students is paramount as we reopen.”

He added that, “We have to make sure we re-open in line with the guidelines of Covid-19. Kano State is the most populous state in the country and it means the enrolment in the state should be higher.

“Some of the measures taken so far for safe reopening include ongoing construction and renovation of classrooms to decongest the classrooms in compliance with the social distancing, and provision of Personal Protective Equipment, (PPEs) worth over N70m in addition to training of principals and teachers,” Danlami Hayyo added.

