Kano has flattened the curve of COVID-19 transmission - Ganduje | Ripples Nigeria

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Tuesday the government flattened the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the state after receiving N5billion intervention fund from the Federal Government.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The governor said he was in the State House to thank President Buhari for approving the release of the intervention fund to the state government to tackle the pandemic.

He said: “On COVID-19, I came to thank the president for assisting Kano State with N5 billion to fight the pandemic. That has assisted the state. We have opened five testing centres which are functional, the curve is now flattened.

READ ALSO: Kano winning war against COVID-19 —Ganduje

“We carried out testing maximally but at the same time the positivity ratio is very low. So, it (COVID-19) is dying down almost on a daily basis. So, I came to thank the president for that assistance.”

The governor also disclosed that he briefed President Buhari on the security situation in the state.

“We are providing infrastructure for military training in the Falgore Forest in order to prevent the bandits from colonising that particular environment.

“The infrastructure will include auditorium, houses, dining hall, kitchen, shooting range and many other amenities to enable the military train continuously,’’ Ganduje added.

Join the conversation

Opinions