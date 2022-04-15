Kanu is sacrificing his comfort to emancipate Ndigbo —Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, one of the lead counsel to the leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the Biafran agitator is sacrificing his personal comfort for the emancipation of Igboland and Ndigbos from being destroyed.

Ejiofor disclosed this in a statement on Friday after his routine weekly visit to the detained IPOB leader at the detention facility of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Abuja.

In the statement, Ejiofor said following an intense discussion with Kanu, the IPOB leader called on “true Biafrans” to hold firm and not falter in their quest for a free Republic.

“The routine court-ordered visit to our amiable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu took place on 14 April, 2022,” Ejiofor said.

“We had a very long, but fruitful briefing with Onyendu. The discussions were exclusively about our legal undertakings.

“Consistent with Onyendu’s appreciative nature, he sends his deep gratitude to you all – millions of his followers – for your doggedness and hard work, and especially to Ezigbo UmuChineke who have remained faithful to the demands of the present circumstances.

“Onyendu also seized the opportunity of the visit to express his heartfelt gratitude over the extraordinary performance of his erudite Lead Counsel, Chief Mike Ozehkome (SAN), and the entire indefatigable legal team, which is impacting hugely.

“Onyendu is hopeful of brighter days ahead, as it is now indisputable that the days ahead are pregnant with good fortunes. We should not forget the fact that Onyendu, though may not be seen moving around a free person today, his present ordeal is a sacrifice too many, and ostensibly dedicated to the emancipation of all UmuChineke.

“We must remember Onyendu in our prayers and use this solemn week to introspect on the journey covered and the one ahead, as we mark the resurrection of our Lord Jesus.

“Onyendu will surely emerge victorious in the end, and it shall happen soon. Onyendu enjoins you all, to always keep your eyes on the ball, even as enemies of UmuChineke are desecrating our land, which sacrilege is targeted at painting UmuChineke black, but they will not succeed. God will expose them all. Please, do not lose focus, keep your eyes on the ball always for maximum output. Victory is ours, Ezigbo UmuChineke.”

