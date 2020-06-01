KATSINA: Gunmen kill APC chairman, after he resisted being kidnapped

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Batsari Local Government Area of the State, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani has been killed.

He was killed on Sunday afternoon by unknown gunmen.

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement by its spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, on Sunday.

Narrating how Dani was killed, Isah said:“ Today at about 1:35pm, unknown gunmen attacked Sabon-Garin Dumburawa in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“During the unfortunate incident, the bandits shot sporadically with sophisticated weapons, and killed the 55-year-old APC Chairman in Batsari local Government Area after he resisted being kidnapped.”

The state police spokesman added that Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji had begun search in the forest around the area the incident took place to find and arrest the culprits.

