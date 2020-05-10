Keyamo warns against another lockdown, says it will be counterproductive

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has warned against the imposition of another total lockdown in the country over the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, imposing another lockdown in the country would be counterproductive.

The minister, who was a known human rights activist before joining politics, gave the warning in a tweet of his Twitter handle on Sunday.

It would be recalled that the total lockdown that was imposed on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by President Muhammadu Buhari was relaxed on the 4th of May after four weeks.

However, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID19 and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have both hinted that aanother lockdown may be in the offing because of low rate of compliance with the guidelines put in place for the ease of the lockdown by residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State.

Keyamo tweeted: ”My personal view is that another total lockdown would be counterproductive. Before defeating the virus, we must learn to live with it all around us and practice the skills of avoiding it like a landmine. Practice makes perfect. We cannot perfect those skills by locking ourselves up”

