Kidnappers made us sleep in trenches littered with faeces –Freed Zamfara schoolgirl | Ripples Nigeria

One of the recently-rescued Zamfara schoolgirls, Hafsatu Anka, an SS II student has revealed their ordeal during their time in captivity with the terrorists.

Anka, who spoke in tears, on Tuesday, March 2, at the Government House in Gusau, said they were laid in trenches littered with human faeces.

“We saw other people including women and children and father of one of our school mates who had been in the den for three months.

“They walked us on foot where some of us got dislocated on their foot, they would pray as Muslims but never allowed us to pray and they fed us with rice in which they put sand after cooking,” Hafsat narrated.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that gunmen abducted the girls from their dormitories in Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, about a week ago.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara had received the girls at about 5 a.m on Tuesday, March 2, in Gusau, after they were released by their abductors.

According to him, the 279 girls were returned safely without paying any ransom.

