Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, confirms release of 279 Jangebe schoolgirls | Ripples Nigeria

Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, confirms release of 279 Jangebe schoolgirls

Published

5 hours ago

on

JUST IN.... Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, confirms release of Jangebe schoolgirls

Gov Bello Matawalle on Tuesday Morning confirmed that the 279 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe who were abducted a few days ago have been freed by their abductors.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a media aide to the governor had disclosed on Tuesday morning that the 279 abducted girls were released around 4am on Tuesday.

Making the confirmation via his Twitter handle, Matawalle said: “Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe.”

Read also: Fani-Kayode dares Gov Matawalle to name, shame those behind abductions

The governor, who received the girls at about 5am on Tuesday in Gusau, said the girls were returned safely without paying any ransom.

He said further: “This is the result of our peace effort and putting to shame all those saying there is no security in this country.

“We have been in discussion since Friday with the abductors and reached agreement on Monday by 4pm that the girls were released.

“We are happy that all 279 have safely returned, they will undergo medical checks and given balanced diets to recupperate by the state government before they are handed back to their respective families.

“I want to appeal to parents not to remove their children from school as a result of this, we will ensure additional security in all the schools.

“We thank all media outlets for their support throughout these trying times”, he said.

Opinions

