Nnamdi Kanu blows hot, says blocking food supply from North to South ‘an act of war’ | Ripples Nigeria

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is blowing hot over the recent blockage of food items and other edibles from the North to the Southern parts of the country by unidentified persons.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle late on Monday night, Kanu who was reacting to the development, described the blockage as an act of war.

The IPOB leader also wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari would allow such to happen under his watch.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze Ndigbo carpets Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB, over secession plan

He wrote; “Nigerians know that the Fulani does not farm. Yet, it’s the Fulani that is blocking movement of farm products from North to South.

“Such blockade should be considered an act of war, yet the Fulani @NGRPresident tolerates it. If the South blocks oil and gas, they will levy a massacre,” he lamented.

Join the conversation

Opinions