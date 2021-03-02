10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 2, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigeria expecting three types of COVID-19 vaccines – Health minister

The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Monday the Federal Government is expecting three types of vaccines to cater to the needs of Nigerians. Read more

2. DSS releases sacked Ganduje’s aide

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the sacked Special Adviser on Media to Kano State governor, Salihu Yakasai, from custody. Read more

3. Blocking supply of food items to South orchestrated, unpatriotic –Middle Belt Forum

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has reacted to a viral video making the rounds which purportedly shows an illegal blocking of food items to the South from the North at a Jebba village in Niger State by some unidentified persons. Read more

4. If I mention those behind Zamfara school kidnap, Nigerians will be shocked –Matawalle

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, says Nigerians will be shocked if he reveals those behind the abduction of over 300 female students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara local government area of the state on Friday, February 26. Read more

5. 360 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 156,017. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 360 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

6. Buhari’s govt deserves credit for prompt response to students’ abduction, other challenges – Presidency

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Monday the current administration deserves credit for constantly responding promptly to students abduction and other security challenges in the country. Read more

7. UACN tops gainers, Lasaco maintains losing streak in Nigeria’s stock market

The Nigerian stock market started the month on an upward swing on Monday as equity capitalisation increased to N20.89 trillion. Read more

8. Foreign investment in Nigeria’s stock market dropped by N36.7bn in January – Report

Foreign investment into the nation’s stock market dropped to N36.7 billion in January. Read more

9. Nigerian govt, Crown Flour Mills in partnership to boost wheat production

The Federal Government has entered into a partnership with Crown Flour Mill (OLAM grains) to expand wheat production in the country, according to the agriculture minister, Muhammed Nanono. Read more

10. Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory

Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on Monday. Read more

