 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 2, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 2, 2021

Published

5 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigeria expecting three types of COVID-19 vaccines – Health minister

The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, said on Monday the Federal Government is expecting three types of vaccines to cater to the needs of Nigerians. Read more

2. DSS releases sacked Ganduje’s aide

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the sacked Special Adviser on Media to Kano State governor, Salihu Yakasai, from custody. Read more

3. Blocking supply of food items to South orchestrated, unpatriotic –Middle Belt Forum

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has reacted to a viral video making the rounds which purportedly shows an illegal blocking of food items to the South from the North at a Jebba village in Niger State by some unidentified persons. Read more

4. If I mention those behind Zamfara school kidnap, Nigerians will be shocked –Matawalle

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, says Nigerians will be shocked if he reveals those behind the abduction of over 300 female students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara local government area of the state on Friday, February 26. Read more

5. 360 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 156,017. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 360 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 1, 2021

6. Buhari’s govt deserves credit for prompt response to students’ abduction, other challenges – Presidency

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Monday the current administration deserves credit for constantly responding promptly to students abduction and other security challenges in the country. Read more

7. UACN tops gainers, Lasaco maintains losing streak in Nigeria’s stock market

The Nigerian stock market started the month on an upward swing on Monday as equity capitalisation increased to N20.89 trillion. Read more

8. Foreign investment in Nigeria’s stock market dropped by N36.7bn in January – Report

Foreign investment into the nation’s stock market dropped to N36.7 billion in January. Read more

9. Nigerian govt, Crown Flour Mills in partnership to boost wheat production

The Federal Government has entered into a partnership with Crown Flour Mill (OLAM grains) to expand wheat production in the country, according to the agriculture minister, Muhammed Nanono. Read more 

10. Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory

Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on Monday. Read more

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports17 hours ago

Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory

Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
Sports22 hours ago

I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake

Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Sports24 hours ago

Former Barcelona president, Bartomeu, arrested over ‘BarcaGate’ scandal

Former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested by the Spanish Police in relation to a corruption investigation, according...
Sports2 days ago

Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate

Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Sports2 days ago

Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...

Latest Tech News

Latest22 hours ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech4 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest4 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech5 days ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech6 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.