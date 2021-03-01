DSS releases sacked Ganduje’s aide | Ripples Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the sacked Special Adviser on Media to Kano State governor, Salihu Yakasai, from custody.

Yakasai’s brother, Abdullahi, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Monday evening.

He wrote: “Alhamdulilah. My brother @dawisu is out. Thank you all #freedawisu.”

The media aide was arrested by DSS on Friday evening for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari following the abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, by armed bandits.

Yakasai, who reacted to the students’ abduction on his Twitter handle, asked the President to address the incessant abduction of students by bandits and other security challenges in the country or resign.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje later sacked the outspoken aide over his criticism of the President.

Following confusion over Yakasai’s whereabouts, the DSS confirmed on Saturday that he was in their custody.

DSS claims his (Yakasai) arrest and subsequent detention were beyond his remarks on President Buhari on the microblogging platform.

