 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 1, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 1, 2021

Published

3 hours ago

on

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Obasanjo visits Gov Bello, advocates youths’ involvement in governance

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday visited the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in Lokoja. Read more

2. When Buhari asked Jonathan to resign, no one arrested him — Falana

Human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, (SAN), has reacted to the arrest and detention of former Special Adviser on Media to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, also known as Dawusi, over his comments that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign due to increasing insecurity in the country. Read more

3. Four captured terrorists exchanged for freed Kagara students — Report

Bandits raid Katsina village, abduct 15 women
The release of the kidnapped students, teachers and family members of the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, could not have been possible if the terrorists did not negotiate for the exchange of four of their commanders who had earlier been arrested, according to a security expert who was privy to the rescue mission. Read more

4. 240 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 155,657. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 240 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Zamfara students’ abduction will be the last in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians the abduction of students of Government Girls Science Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, would be the last in the country. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, February 28, 2021

6. Nigeria on path of economic recovery in 2021 – Emefiele

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said on Friday the Nigerian economy is on track for full recovery this year. Read more

7. Despite COVID-19, MTN Nigeria records 15.1% revenue increase in 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN Nigeria, Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunication operator, recorded a 15.1 percent increase in revenue in 2020. Read more

8. Rehabilitation of Ajaokuta Steel Plant hampered by COVID-19 —Minister

An envisaged resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant has been stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite. Read more

9. Shell reveals investments to meet Nigeria’s domestic gas demand

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has stated that it has positioned itself to meet Nigeria’s daily domestic gas demand, projected to hit five billion standard cubic feet by 2022, by developing gas fields. Read more

10. Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate

Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in the Premier League. Read more

Opinions

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports12 hours ago

Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate

Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Sports19 hours ago

Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...
Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo
Sports1 day ago

Ronaldo goal not enough as late Verona equaliser holds Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal for Juventus on Saturday was not enough to secure victory as a late equaliser by Hellas Verona...
EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award EPL: Guardiola sets manager of month record, Kane wins player award
Sports2 days ago

Guardiola relishes 20-game winning run, admits Man City lucky against West Ham

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has relished his side’s current winning run after they defeated West Ham in the Premier...
Sports2 days ago

Messi takes Barca two points of top, ends Sevilla’s winning streak

Lionel Messi put up a masterclass show for Barcelona in their 2-0 victory over Sevilla in the La Liga on...

Latest Tech News

Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech3 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest3 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech4 days ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech5 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech6 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...

