10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, March 1, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Obasanjo visits Gov Bello, advocates youths’ involvement in governance

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday visited the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in Lokoja. Read more

2. When Buhari asked Jonathan to resign, no one arrested him — Falana

Human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, (SAN), has reacted to the arrest and detention of former Special Adviser on Media to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, also known as Dawusi, over his comments that President Muhammadu Buhari should resign due to increasing insecurity in the country. Read more

3. Four captured terrorists exchanged for freed Kagara students — Report

Bandits raid Katsina village, abduct 15 women

The release of the kidnapped students, teachers and family members of the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, could not have been possible if the terrorists did not negotiate for the exchange of four of their commanders who had earlier been arrested, according to a security expert who was privy to the rescue mission. Read more

4. 240 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 155,657. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 240 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

5. Zamfara students’ abduction will be the last in Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians the abduction of students of Government Girls Science Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, would be the last in the country. Read more

6. Nigeria on path of economic recovery in 2021 – Emefiele

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, said on Friday the Nigerian economy is on track for full recovery this year. Read more

7. Despite COVID-19, MTN Nigeria records 15.1% revenue increase in 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN Nigeria, Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunication operator, recorded a 15.1 percent increase in revenue in 2020. Read more

8. Rehabilitation of Ajaokuta Steel Plant hampered by COVID-19 —Minister

An envisaged resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant has been stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite. Read more

9. Shell reveals investments to meet Nigeria’s domestic gas demand

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has stated that it has positioned itself to meet Nigeria’s daily domestic gas demand, projected to hit five billion standard cubic feet by 2022, by developing gas fields. Read more

10. Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate

Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in the Premier League. Read more

