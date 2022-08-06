Entertainment
Kim Kardashian ends relationship with comedian Pete Davidson
After nine months of dating, American socialite, Kim Kardashian and her comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson have called it quits.
According to several reports, the couple called it quits this week.
“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” a source close to the reality star told the American news platform, PageSix.
Kim Kardashian makes affair with younger lover, Pete Davidson, official, shares loved up photos
The mother of four has been busy co-parenting with her ex-husband, Kanye West while Pete has been travelling because of his job.
Kim and Davidson first sparked relationship rumours in October 2021, after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster ride, during a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.
