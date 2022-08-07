CELEB GIST: Anita Joseph urges couples to ‘taste’ each other before marriage. Paul Okoye reveals what men really want. More…

Anita Joseph urges couples to ‘taste’ each other before marriage

Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph has admonished couples to make sure they have intimate contact with each other before exchanging vows.

She claims in an uploaded picture, that if couples are able to have intimate relationships prior to getting married, concerns from couples about their partner’s s3xual prowess which typically occur after marriage can be easily prevented.

She provided examples of how some women would complain about their partner’s reproductive organ while the man might stress about his partner’s prowess in bed.

Listen to her speak below.

Singer Paul Okoye reveals what men really want

Paul Okoye who is also known as Rudeboy, one half of the twin duo PSquare, has opined that whether or not you love him is irrelevant to him because all a man needs in life is money and peace of mind.

Rudeboy stated on his Instagram story that a man doesn’t care if you love him or not; all men truly want is money and peace of mind.

Here is what he stated;

“A man just wants to make money and have peace…” Okoye wrote on his Instagram stories.

He continued, “He doesn’t care whether you love him or not. Before going to bed he thinks, calculates, etc. Wakes up in the morning, strategizes on how to achieve it at the end of the day.”

“No time,” he wrote at the concluding part of his post.

Reminisce disgraced, accused of unpaid debt

Nigerian rapper, Reminisce has been accused by a car dealer of unpaid debt.

Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, a car dealer on Saturday attacked the musician for his unpaid debts.

He asked what went wrong with their deal on his Instagram story saying that wasn’t their agreement.

Ogbonna said the musician had been treating him like an idiot. He gave him a warning, telling him to pay up or suffer his wrath.

The car dealer also promised to call out other famous people who owed him.

He wrote: “@iamreminisce bro what’s really going on this wasn’t the plan and you have been taking me for a fool, am giving you 24hrs since all of you want to kill my business, the next post will be for others and I will be calling out names”.

TBoss reveals she was asked to acquire a baby few years ago

Tokunbo Idowu, also known as TBoss, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, described how her driver pleaded with her to buy off one of his triplets due to difficulty.

The single mother of one revealed this on a blog’s comments area where a comedic sketch depicted a woman leaving her triplets behind because of the nation’s obviously dire economic circumstances.

TBoss related how her driver had been forced to do the same thing three years prior after being pushed to the wall.

She wrote: “Believe me when I tell you that I have seen this happen to me. Many years ago, my driver’s wife gave birth to triplets, and he asked me to buy off one of his kids cos he couldn’t afford them. Funny but not so funny”.

See her post below.

Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, singer Mercy Chinwo’s husband speaks on ‘anointing that moves a lady from sister to wife’

Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the husband of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, has said there is an anointing that can move a lady from a ”sister zone to a wife”.

Ripples Nigeria reported on Thursday that the couple had their court marriage in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Days after they announced their engagement in June 2022, Nigerians dug out a video where he was seen referring to Mercy as his sister sometime back.

Mercy shared a video from their wedding introduction where her husband jokingly said there is an anointing that can make a lady move from the ”sister zone” to becoming a wife.

Watch the video below.

Actress Eucharia Anunobi urges couples to desist from hiding money from themselves

Veteran Nollywood actress-cum-evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi has encouraged couples to stop hiding their finances and assets from each other.

According to the movie star, there are a lot of disadvantages to keeping your funds away from your partner.

She wrote, “Let me ask you one question”

Eucharia continued, “as a married person ,if something tragic happens to you now or you get critically ill , who will be the first person to be called? Your husband or wife right? Yet you hide your money or properties from your husband or wife ? Hmmmm”

Read her full post below.

