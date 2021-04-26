Kogi Police rescues kidnap victim, recovers weapons | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Kogi Police rescues kidnap victim, recovers weapons
The Police Command in Kogi has stormed a kidnappers’ den and rescued a man abducted on April 25 at PYN junction on Ajaokuta-Lokoja road.
This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, DSP William Aya, in Lokoja on Monday.
Aya confirmed that two AK-47 rifles and 29 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.
According to him, the man was abducted by four gunmen at about 3:30 pm on April 25, and forced into the bush by the gunmen.
“On receiving the report, a team of policemen led by Ajaokuta Divisional Police Officer, CSP Shola Night immediately embarked on a search and rescue operation.
READ ALSO: Kogi Police parades suspected killers of PDP Women leader
“The effort eventually paid off when policemen traced the kidnappers to their hideout at about 8 pm and engaged them in a gun duel.”
Aya said that the suspects succumbed to the superior firepower of the police and were forced to flee with bullet wounds.
“The victim was rescued unhurt and two AK-47 rifles with 29 rounds of ammunition were recovered,” he added.
The command spokesman said the state commissioner of police, Mr Ede Ayuba had directed hospitals and members of the public to report anybody with bullet wounds to the nearest police station.
