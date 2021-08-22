Entertainment
Kpokpogri, Tonto Dikeh’s new man, fails to address cheating scandal
Prince Kpokpogri, the new partner of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has failed to address the controversial voice note that surfaced online a couple of days ago.
The political activist was accused of cheating on the movie star after a leaked audio recording surfaced online.
In a post shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, August 22, 2021, the activist who had promised to explain his side of the story made a u-turn.
“For those waiting for clarification, is Instagram my father’s company that is coming to defend his business ???
READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh’s new partner, Kpokpogri, in cheating scandal
“Abeg make I go London go enjoy live premier league jare.
“Fake news and audio,” he wrote.
Kpokpogri was heard talking with a lady about his cheating escapades in the leaked audio recording.
The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.
