Kpokpogri, Tonto Dikeh’s new man, fails to address cheating scandal

Prince Kpokpogri, the new partner of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has failed to address the controversial voice note that surfaced online a couple of days ago.

The political activist was accused of cheating on the movie star after a leaked audio recording surfaced online.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, August 22, 2021, the activist who had promised to explain his side of the story made a u-turn.

“For those waiting for clarification, is Instagram my father’s company that is coming to defend his business ???

“Abeg make I go London go enjoy live premier league jare.

“Fake news and audio,” he wrote.

Kpokpogri was heard talking with a lady about his cheating escapades in the leaked audio recording.

The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.





