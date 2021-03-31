 Kwara APC urges Buhari, Tinubu to intervene in state party crisis | Ripples Nigeria
Kwara APC urges Buhari, Tinubu to intervene in state party crisis

Published

21 mins ago

on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara has condemned the rising wave of violence in the state and series of attacks on its members.

This is contained in a communiqué issued on Wednesday, March 31, at the end of APC stakeholders’ meeting at the party secretariat in Ilorin.

The stakeholders’ meeting was presided over by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr Bashir Bolarinwa.

The eight-point communiqué was jointly signed by Chief Theophilus Oyebiyi, Caretaker Vice Chairman, Kwara North, and Mr Oladimeji Mustapha, Caretaker Legal Adviser.

On the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party, the Kwara APC called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other founding fathers of the APC, like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, to urgently intervene before it snowballs.

READ ALSO: Omo-Agege warns APC against repeating PDP’s mistakes

According to the communiqué, after a wholistic review of events and happenings within the party in the last few days, the stakeholders agreed and reached the following resolutions:

“The meeting condemns in its entirety the rising wave of violence and thuggery in Kwara State.

“Violence had been unleashed on our party members at Moro, Edu and Banquet Hall, Ilorin. Curiously the perpetrators of violence are close to the seat of government,” the communiqué added.

Consequently, the stakeholders urged the government not to allow politically motivated violence to further heighten the insecurity in the state.

It also expressed displeasure over the upsurge of ethnic and religious violence across the country and urged for restraint among the political class in order not to exacerbate the problem.

“The meeting calls on all leaders of thought in the country to join hands with the APC-led Federal Government in nipping insecurity in the bud instead of fanning the embers or being plainly conniving.”

Opinions

