Kwara APC urges Buhari, Tinubu to intervene in state party crisis | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Kwara APC urges Buhari, Tinubu to intervene in state party crisis
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara has condemned the rising wave of violence in the state and series of attacks on its members.
This is contained in a communiqué issued on Wednesday, March 31, at the end of APC stakeholders’ meeting at the party secretariat in Ilorin.
The stakeholders’ meeting was presided over by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr Bashir Bolarinwa.
The eight-point communiqué was jointly signed by Chief Theophilus Oyebiyi, Caretaker Vice Chairman, Kwara North, and Mr Oladimeji Mustapha, Caretaker Legal Adviser.
On the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party, the Kwara APC called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other founding fathers of the APC, like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, to urgently intervene before it snowballs.
READ ALSO: Omo-Agege warns APC against repeating PDP’s mistakes
According to the communiqué, after a wholistic review of events and happenings within the party in the last few days, the stakeholders agreed and reached the following resolutions:
“The meeting condemns in its entirety the rising wave of violence and thuggery in Kwara State.
“Violence had been unleashed on our party members at Moro, Edu and Banquet Hall, Ilorin. Curiously the perpetrators of violence are close to the seat of government,” the communiqué added.
Consequently, the stakeholders urged the government not to allow politically motivated violence to further heighten the insecurity in the state.
It also expressed displeasure over the upsurge of ethnic and religious violence across the country and urged for restraint among the political class in order not to exacerbate the problem.
“The meeting calls on all leaders of thought in the country to join hands with the APC-led Federal Government in nipping insecurity in the bud instead of fanning the embers or being plainly conniving.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
AFCON: 23 teams qualified as COVID-19 delays Benin, S’Leone’s battle for last slot
All but one of the 24 slots for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, with the...
Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win
Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the...
Which Premier League players are paid the most?
Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
JUST IN… Iwobi available for Lesotho game after testing negative for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will be available for the final game of the Super Eagles in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Latest Tech News
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...