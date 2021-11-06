Kwara doctors suspend warning strike

The National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) on Saturday suspended its warning strike in Kwara State.

The doctors embarked on a seven-day warning strike on Monday over the state government’s failure to address their demand for payment of new remuneration and other conditions of service.

The Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr. Saka Agboola, who disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin, said the members are expected to resume duty on Saturday evening.

He said the members agreed to suspend the strike in order to give room for further negotiations with the state government during an emergency congress held in the state capital.

The chairman said: “Considering the effect that this strike action has caused the patients and the entire populace in Kwara, we decided to suspend it.

“We appreciate the effort of the state government in looking at how we can holistically approach the issue.

“Going forward, we were able to have an understanding that we believe will foster peaceful relations with our employer.

“This will also afford us the opportunity to go back to the drawing board and come out with an agreement that will be favourable to both parties.”

