Kwara governor advocates inclusion of more women in leadership positions

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, on Saturday urged his colleagues in other states of the federation to allow women to occupy more leadership positions.

The governor made the call at the International Women’s Day Awards Gala organized by United Nations women held in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Kwara gov, Abdulrazaq, dissolves cabinet

He said: “In Kwara State we are only doing the right thing. We have passed the bill and more than 60 percent space has been allotted to women in our government.

“As elections are around the corner, more women are now stepping up to contest in the next elections. So I would like to also encourage my fellow governors, especially in Edo and Ekiti to keep pushing for the inclusion of women.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now