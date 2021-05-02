Labour echoes Oshiomhole, claims El’Rufai's actions caused kidnapping, banditry | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Labour echoes Oshiomhole, claims El’Rufai’s actions caused kidnapping, banditry
The Kaduna State Government continues to face severe criticism over its treatment of workers, which according to the organised labour, is responsible for the security challenges plaguing the state.
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, by the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), who slammed the Kaduna Government over its handling of insecurity in the state.
AUPCTRE, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it would support the decision of the Congress on the fate of workers in Kaduna.
In the statement issued by its General Secretary, Comrade Sikiru Waheed, the body explained how the decision to embark on mass retrenchment of workers has led to increased criminal activities via kidnapping and insurgency.
Waheed also threatened to shut down Kaduna State and its economic activities following the decision of the government to sack 5,000 workers.
According to its statement, the “industrial dispute created by His Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on the retrenchment of 5,000 workers last month, totalling about 30,000 workforce since 2015 to date has no doubt contributed to the case of insecurity in Kaduna State and its neighbouring states of Niger, FCT and Kogi.”
In the same vein, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba condemned the casualisation of more than 60 per cent of the state workforce.
READ ALSO: Angry youths block highway, as kidnappers demand N350m for 65 abducted Kaduna villagers
Wabba made this call in his statement issued in celebration of Workers Day in Kaduna State.
The state NLC Chairman, Mr Ayuba Suleiman, who delivered the Workers Day address of Wabba, in Kaduna, said “We consider the recent mass sack and casualization of more than 60 per cent of the workforce in Kaduna State as the most brutal attack on workers and trade union rights in our nation’s history.
“Between 2016 and 2021, Gov Nasiru El-Rufai had sacked 21,770 primary school teachers, 7,310 local government employees, 3,000 personnel in the state civil Service and 1, 240 workers in the health sector.
“While the state government sacked workers with one hand, it increased the school fees in Kaduna State University by almost 500 per cent.
“This clearly shows a well-mapped plan to make the children of the working class be destitute,” the NLC said.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Simy Nwankwo ‘not bothered’ about Super Eagles snub, says life goes on
Super Eagles and Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo says he is not bothered about the recent snub by the national team...
Latest Tech News
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...