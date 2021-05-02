Labour echoes Oshiomhole, claims El’Rufai's actions caused kidnapping, banditry | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government continues to face severe criticism over its treatment of workers, which according to the organised labour, is responsible for the security challenges plaguing the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday, by the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), who slammed the Kaduna Government over its handling of insecurity in the state.

AUPCTRE, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said it would support the decision of the Congress on the fate of workers in Kaduna.

In the statement issued by its General Secretary, Comrade Sikiru Waheed, the body explained how the decision to embark on mass retrenchment of workers has led to increased criminal activities via kidnapping and insurgency.

Waheed also threatened to shut down Kaduna State and its economic activities following the decision of the government to sack 5,000 workers.

According to its statement, the “industrial dispute created by His Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on the retrenchment of 5,000 workers last month, totalling about 30,000 workforce since 2015 to date has no doubt contributed to the case of insecurity in Kaduna State and its neighbouring states of Niger, FCT and Kogi.”

In the same vein, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba condemned the casualisation of more than 60 per cent of the state workforce.

Wabba made this call in his statement issued in celebration of Workers Day in Kaduna State.

The state NLC Chairman, Mr Ayuba Suleiman, who delivered the Workers Day address of Wabba, in Kaduna, said “We consider the recent mass sack and casualization of more than 60 per cent of the workforce in Kaduna State as the most brutal attack on workers and trade union rights in our nation’s history.

“Between 2016 and 2021, Gov Nasiru El-Rufai had sacked 21,770 primary school teachers, 7,310 local government employees, 3,000 personnel in the state civil Service and 1, 240 workers in the health sector.

“While the state government sacked workers with one hand, it increased the school fees in Kaduna State University by almost 500 per cent.

“This clearly shows a well-mapped plan to make the children of the working class be destitute,” the NLC said.

